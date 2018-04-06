India v England: Sophie Ecclestone takes 4-37 but tourists beaten

Anya Shrubsole captained England in the absence of the injured Heather Knight

First ODI, Nagpur England 207 all out (49.3 overs): Wilson 45, Poonam 4-30 India 208-9 (49.1 overs): Mandhana 86, Ecclestone 4-37 India won by one wicket Scorecard

England suffered a one-wicket defeat by India in the first one-day international in Nagpur.

The hosts, who restricted England to 207 all out, fell from 166-3 to 190-9 as teenage spinner Sophie Ecclestone ripped through the middle order.

The 18-year-old finished with a career-best 4-37 but India's 10th-wicket pair saw the hosts over the line.

Fran Wilson (45) and Danielle Hazell (33) helped England to a respectable total after they too collapsed.

Opener Dani Wyatt and Tammy Beaumont put on 71 in quick time, but two wickets in the 12th over from leg-spinner Poonam Yadav induced a collapse to 141-7.

Wilson and Hazell's intervention helped England, who beat India in last summer's World Cup final at Lord's, pass 200 but a fine 86 from Smriti Mandhana put the game just beyond the visitors' reach.

The other two matches in the three-game series will also take place in Nagpur, on Monday and Thursday.

After the India series - which does not count towards the ICC Women's Championship standings - England have a busy summer programme.

They host South Africa and New Zealand for three ODIs apiece, while the three sides will also contest a T20 tri-series as they build towards the standalone Women's World Twenty20 in the West Indies in November.

'We showed a lot of fight'

England's stand-in captain Anya Shrubsole, speaking to BBC Sport: "It was a brilliant and tight game. For a long time we looked like we were out of it but we managed to nearly get a win.

"It was always really tight there at the end and credit to India for getting over the line. We showed a tremendous amount of fight to drag ourselves into the game.

"It would be nice in the next game if one of our batters went on to get that 80 or 90 that Mandhana got. That really helps and sets you up. We bowled too many extras in a pretty tight game and probably we can improve on our fielding too.

"We've always said we're never the perfect team so playing on a different pitch like this is a good experience and it was India's turn and not ours."