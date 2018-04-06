Dale Steyn: South Africa fast bowler to join Hampshire in June

Dale Steyn, who has played 86 Tests, is two wickets behind Shaun Pollock's South African record of 421

Hampshire have signed fast bowler Dale Steyn for a minimum of two matches as he looks to be fit for South Africa's tour of Sri Lanka in July.

The 34-year-old will join in June and cover for compatriot Hashim Amla in a one-day and County Championship game.

Steyn, who has taken 419 Test wickets, could return as an overseas player in the "final weeks" of the 2018 season.

"Dale is one of the best bowlers in the world," Hampshire director of cricket Giles White told the club website.

"It seems a great fit for both parties - we hope that we can help him get back to his best and we look forward to welcoming him to Hampshire."

Steyn has been out since January with a heel injury picked up against India in Cape Town - his first Test appearance since November 2016 after recovering from a long-standing shoulder injury.

He will train at the Ageas Bowl, as well as playing in a One-Day Cup game against Somerset and a four-day match with Surrey.