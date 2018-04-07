Liam Plunkett replaces Kagiso Rabada at IPL's Delhi Daredevils

Plunkett has played 15 T20 internationals for England

England and Yorkshire bowler Liam Plunkett has replaced Kagiso Rabada at Indian Premier League side Delhi Daredevils.

The South Africa paceman has been ruled out for up to three months by a back injury.

Plunkett, 33, joins his England team-mate Jason Roy at Delhi Daredevils, who are coached by former Australia captain Ricky Ponting.

His signing takes the tally of England players in the IPL to 11.

Eight of those were picked up at the auction, while Alex Hales, Tom Curran and Plunkett have been signed as replacements.

The IPL starts on Saturday and runs until 27 May, with Delhi's first match against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday, 8 April.

England players in the IPL