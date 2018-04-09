Axar Patel: India spinner to join Durham for end of Championship campaign
Durham have signed India spin bowler Axar Patel for the last six matches of this summer's County Championship.
The 24-year-old, who also has a first-class century to his credit, will be available to make his debut in the away game against Glamorgan on 19 August.
Slow left-armer Patel's first appearance at the Riverside will come against Northamptonshire 10 days later.
He has played 38 one-day internationals and 11 T20 matches for India, but is yet to win a Test cap.
Patel is currently playing for Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League.