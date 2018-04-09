Somerset v Ireland draw Taunton friendly after washout on final day

Ireland coach Graham Ford managed to get a hit as the rain briefly abated in Taunton

Friendly, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day four of four): Somerset 342-5 dec& 240-3 Trescothick 96, Bartlett 55 Ireland 147: N O'Brien 50, Tector 24; Davey 5-29 Match drawn (no play on day four)

Somerset's bid for victory against Ireland was thwarted by rain as the final day of the match was abandoned.

No play was possible at Taunton on Monday after the hosts moved into a commnading 435-run lead at the end of day three.

Ireland were bowled out for just 147 in their first innings reply to Somerset's 342-5 declared.

Marcus Trescothick's 96 helped Somerset to 240-3 at the close of day three but the weather ended hopes of a win.

His opening partner Eddie Byrom top-scored in the match with an unbeaten 124 in the first innings while Josh Davey took five Irish wickets.

Ireland were using the game as a warm-up for their first ever men's Test against Pakistan in May.