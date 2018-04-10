BBC Sport - Cheteshwar Pujara: Yorkshire stint for India batsman ahead of Test series with England

What can Pujara learn from Root at Yorkshire?

India's Cheteshwar Pujara has returned to play county cricket for Yorkshire ahead of this summer's Test series against England.

The right-hander, who has had previous spells with Derbyshire, Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire, speaks to the BBC Asian Network about playing alongside England Test captain Joe Root.

