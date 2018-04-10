BBC Sport - Cheteshwar Pujara: Yorkshire stint for India batsman ahead of Test series with England
What can Pujara learn from Root at Yorkshire?
- From the section Cricket
India's Cheteshwar Pujara has returned to play county cricket for Yorkshire ahead of this summer's Test series against England.
The right-hander, who has had previous spells with Derbyshire, Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire, speaks to the BBC Asian Network about playing alongside England Test captain Joe Root.
