County Championship: No play between Lancashire and Nottinghamshire on day one

A heater is being used to try and dry the outfield at Old Trafford

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day one): No play possible on day one because of rain Scorecard

The opening day of Lancashire's Division One County Championship match against Nottinghamshire at Old Trafford was called off without a ball being bowled, because of a wet outfield.

An early lunch was taken at 12:00 BST and the umpires inspected again at 14:30 but conditions had not improved.

Play is due to start at 11:00 on Saturday, with a dry day forecast.

The fixtures between Yorkshire and Essex and Kent and Gloucestershire were also washed out on day one.