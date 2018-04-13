County Championship: No play between Lancashire and Nottinghamshire on day one
|Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day one):
|No play possible on day one because of rain
|Scorecard
The opening day of Lancashire's Division One County Championship match against Nottinghamshire at Old Trafford was called off without a ball being bowled, because of a wet outfield.
An early lunch was taken at 12:00 BST and the umpires inspected again at 14:30 but conditions had not improved.
Play is due to start at 11:00 on Saturday, with a dry day forecast.
The fixtures between Yorkshire and Essex and Kent and Gloucestershire were also washed out on day one.