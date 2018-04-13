County Championship: Kent and Gloucestershire washed out on day one

Kent against Gloucestershire is washed out on day one

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence (day one): No play possible on day one because of rain Scorecard

No play was possible on day one of the Championship match between Kent and Gloucestershire because of rain.

Heavy rain fell throughout the night and umpires Neil Bainton and Michael Burns made the decision to abandon the day's play early on Friday morning.

Kent said on Twitter: "Unfortunately there will be no play today after heavy overnight rain.

"The umpires have inspected the outfield and said there is no prospect of play today."