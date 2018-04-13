County Championship: No play between Warwickshire and Sussex at Edgbaston

Day one was washed out at Edgbaston

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Edgbaston (day one): No play on day one because of rain Scorecard

Warwickshire against Sussex became the fourth County Championship match on Friday to fall victim to wet conditions, as day one at Edgbaston was called off without any play.

Heavy rain in Birmingham over the past week has left the outfield saturated.

After the morning session was washed out, the umpires inspected again at 15:00 BST but it was still too wet.

Play is due to resume at 11:00 BST on Saturday with a much warmer and drier day forecast.

Matches between Yorkshire and champions Essex, Lancashire and Nottinghamshire and Kent against Gloucestershire were also abandoned without a ball bowled on the first day of the 2018 season.