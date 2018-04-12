Matt Renshaw: Somerset sign Australia batsman as Cameron Bancroft replacement

Matt Renshaw was recalled by Australia for their final Test against South Africa following the ball-tampering scandal in the third Test

Somerset have signed Australia batsman Matt Renshaw as their overseas replacement for Cameron Bancroft.

Bancroft was banned from cricket for nine months for his part in Australia's ball-tampering scandal.

Renshaw, 22, has scored 630 runs in 13 Test appearances with a top score of 184, while he has been capped once in Twenty20 cricket.

He will be available in all formats until 30 June, before returning on 19 August for the rest of the season.

"I'm delighted to have the opportunity to play alongside some very experienced players and the exciting young talent that is coming through at Taunton," he told the club website.

"I've heard a lot of good things about the club and I understand that I will be following in the footsteps of some outstanding Australian batsmen."