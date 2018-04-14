County Championship: Yorkshire-Essex rained off again at Headingley
|Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emerald Headingley (day two):
|No play possible on day two because of rain
No play was possible at Headingley for a second day running between Yorkshire and 2017 county champions Essex.
The outfield remains saturated following the heavy rain in Leeds.
The Rugby Stand End was a particular problem area, with a significant amount of standing water remaining.
Umpires Richard Illingworth and Ian Gould had no option but to call off play at 14:00 BST, just after the scheduled lunch. The two sides will now hope to get under way on Sunday.