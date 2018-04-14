County Championship: Notts paceman Jake Ball takes five against Lancs at Old Trafford

The most recent of Jake Ball's four Test appearances for England came against Australia in Brisbane in November

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day two): Lancashire 158: Ball 5-43; Vilas 49 Nottinghamshire 127-6: Patel 28; Bailey 3-17, Mennie 2-26 Scorecard

England paceman Jake Ball took 5-43 as promoted Nottinghamshire bowled out last summer's Championship Division One runners-up Lancashire for just 158.

Following a washed-out first day at Old Trafford, Notts made up for lost time, doing the job inside two sessions, thwarted only by 49 from Dane Vilas.

But Tom Bailey hit back for the hosts before the close, taking three wickets.

Joe Mennie then took his first two wickets for Lancashire as Notts closed on 127-6, still 31 behind.

Lancashire's other winter pace bowling addition Graham Onions also took a first Championship wicket for his new county.

The best period of the day for Lancashire's batsmen came just after lunch when Vilas and Shivnarine Chanderpaul extended their fifth-wicket partnership to 64.

However, Chanderpaul was caught by Jake Libby at square leg for 11 attempting a pull off Luke Fletcher.

Vilas was then bowled through the gate by Harry Gurney and Ball removed Steven Croft and Bailey with successive deliveries as he claimed four wickets in 14 balls.

But, from 62-1, Notts then collapsed themselves, including the key wicket of last season's player of the year Samit Patel, who made 28 before playing on to Mennie, who then snared nightwatchman Fletcher down the leg side.

Lancashire fast bowler Tom Bailey:

"We would have liked a few more runs. It was a tricky morning for the batters to try and score. But Notts bowled pretty well, to be honest.

"To get six wickets in that evening session means we can come back tomorrow thinking if we can get a few poles we are right back in it.

"It's a massive honour to me to be given the first over. There's a bit a battle between me and Bunny (Onions) but I just sneaked it.

"I've felt good all winter and finished the back end of last season pretty well and I've managed to take it into the start of this season.

Nottinghamshire and England fast bowler Jake Ball:

"Obviously it's really nice for me to get the 'five-fer'. It was the dream scenario for me really because I've had quite a frustrating winter.

"Myself and Fletch have always bowled well together. We complement each other. We both like to keep it as tight as we can and that showed in that first hour.

"Perhaps I got my reward late on for how I'd bowled earlier because I started getting wickets at deep square and at square leg, that sort of thing. But I'll take it, in fact I'd have bitten your hand off to start like that.

"Hopefully we can get a couple of partnerships going in the morning. Peter Moores has said to me that I've never had a fifty and a five-fer in the same game, so that would be a proper way to start the season."