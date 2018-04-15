Inzamam's nephew Imam-ul-Haq named in Pakistan Test squad

Opener Imam scored 100 from 125 balls on his ODI debut

Pakistan have included uncapped batsmen Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Saad Ali and Usman Salahuddin in a Test squad to tour Ireland and England this summer.

Left-hander Imam, nephew of former skipper Inzamam, scored a century on his ODI debut last October.

Fast bowler Wahab Riaz, 32, is omitted, with leg-spinner Yasir Shah injured.

A single Test against Ireland in Dublin begins on 11 May, before matches against England at Lord's and Headingley.

Fakhar, who has already played 13 ODIs and 15 T20Is, scored 114 from 106 balls in the Champions Trophy final against India at The Oval last summer.

Saad, 24, is the leading runscorer in the Quaid-Azam Trophy, Pakistan's domestic first-class competition.

Left-armer Wahab, who has taken 25 wickets in eight Tests against England, was criticised over his work ethic by Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur.

Shah, 31, who has 34 wickets only six Tests against England, including two five-wicket hauls, was ruled out for the tour because of a hip injury.

Pakistan squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt & wk), Azhar Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Sami Aslam, Haris Sohail, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Saad Ali, Asad Shafiq, Usman Salahuddin, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Abbas, Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali, Faheem Ashraf.