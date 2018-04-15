County Championship: Gloucestershire close in on opening win over Kent

Gloucestershire signed Ryan Higgins from Middlesex at the end of 2017

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence (day three): Kent 64 & 153: Bell-Drummond 61; Higgins 5-22 Gloucestershire 110 & 61-1: Howell 34* Gloucestershire (3 pts) trail Kent (3 pts) by 47 runs Scorecard

Gloucestershire need just 47 runs to beat Kent on the final day of their Division Two match at Canterbury.

Resuming on 110-8, the visitors lost their final two wickets without scoring to secure a first-innings lead of 56.

Ryan Higgins (5-22) then helped dismiss Kent for 153, despite 61 from the hosts' opener Daniel Bell-Drummond.

Needing 108 to win, Gloucestershire lost Chris Dent early on, before reaching the close on 61-1 with Benny Howell unbeaten on 34.