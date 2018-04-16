County Championship: Notts beat Lancashire as 12 wickets fall before lunch

Harry Gurney took eight wickets in the match in total, including six in the second innings

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day four): Lancashire 158 & 73: Gurney 6-25, Ball 4-14 Nottinghamshire 222 & 10-4: Mennie 3-4 Nottinghamshire (20 pts) beat Lancashire (3 pts) by six wickets Scorecard

Nottinghamshire began life back in Division One with a six-wicket win at Lancashire after an incredible finish.

Having resumed on 58-2, the hosts were all out for just 73 after losing eight wickets for 15 runs, as England paceman Jake Ball (4-14) and left-armer Harry Gurney (6-25) ran riot at Old Trafford.

That left Notts needing 10 runs to win, but they then slumped to 9-4.

Australian seamer Joe Mennie took three wickets, before Riki Wessels scored the single needed for victory.

Lancashire started day four trailing by just six runs, but once Keaton Jennings was trapped lbw by Gurney for 27, chaos ensued.

The normally reliable Shivnarine Chanderpaul went in Gurney's next over, caught superbly by Ross Taylor, before Ball took a wicket in each of his next four overs.

Only three of Lancashire's batsmen reached double figures, as they became the third county after Kent and Northants to be bowled out for less than 75 in the opening round of County Championship fixtures.

Mennie's burst to leave Notts 5-3 was no more than a blip before Steven Mullaney's side took 20 points back to Trent Bridge.

Nottinghamshire head coach Peter Moores:

"Extraordinary is probably the right word for it. It was an outstanding hour of cricket by us. The quality of the bowling and the quality of the catching was absolutely fantastic.

"We made the most of the conditions. Harry Gurney set the tone. He bowled brilliantly all game. He held length and moved the ball both ways.

"And Jake Ball did what Jake Ball can do. If he wanted to make a statement then he's done it with nine wickets in the game. He bowled aggressively, he bowled at the stumps and he got his lengths right."

Lancashire captain Liam Livingstone:

"It's obviously disappointing that we've lost the first game. But the Notts bowlers bowled really well. We played some average shots but, credit to them, they bowled pretty well.

"It's been a funny game really. At times, the pitch has looked unplayable and at times the pitch has looked pretty good. This morning it has quickened up and nipped around.

"We came out and bowled a really good length there which shows that we have the fight that we need. It would have been horrible for them if we'd got 70 or 80 in front."