County Championship: Promoted Worcestershire well beaten by Hampshire

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day four): Hampshire 290 & 244: Abbott 51; Leach 3-55 Worcestershire 211 & 127: Mitchell 35; Abbott 4-45, Edwards 3-33 Hampshire (22 pts) beat Worcestershire (4 pts) by 196 runs Scorecard

Hampshire's fast bowlers condemned newly promoted Division Two champions Worcestershire to a heavy 196-run County Championship defeat on the final morning at Southampton.

Resuming on 59-3, needing a further 265 to win, the visitors were blown away.

Former West Indies fast bowler Fidel Edwards took 3-33, including two in two balls, in a whirlwind spell.

Gareth Berg, Brad Wheal, Liam Dawson and Kyle Abbott (4-45) took a wicket each as the Pears were out for 127.

Having taken the three wickets to fall the evening before, Worcestershire old boy Abbott finished with match figures of 7-90.

Daryl Mitchell, who had a career average of just under 70 against Hampshire, including a double century, had resumed in a confident frame of mind on 34. But he managed just a single before being pinned lbw by a ball from Abbott which kept low.

George Rhodes, son of former Pears director of cricket Steve Rhodes, took 35 balls to get off the mark before edging Edwards to Hashim Amla at first slip for just a single.

Ben Cox departed in the next over when Wheal sent his off stump cartwheeling.

Edwards trapped Ed Barnard, then found captain Joe Leach's edge next ball before last man Steve Magoffin poked Dawson to James Vince at short mid-wicket.

Hampshire captain James Vince:

"It is a great start to the season. The way we started the game set us up quite nicely which allowed us to get over par in the first innings.

"First innings runs is something we have talked about and we have to accept on a wicket like that 290 is a good score.

"We know what to expect from Kyle. He is as consistent you are going to get for a seamer. And, as the game went on Fidey hit the gloves a bit harder and found some nice rhythm."

Worcestershire captain Joe Leach:

"The scoreboard doesn't quite do us justice, although we deserved to lose the game. It flatters them slightly.

"After the 75 Vince got, we were always fighting to get back in the game. We always felt we were 50 runs behind.

"Ultimately it wasn't good enough but we live and learn. We drove the game for large parts and have not got it right in other parts."