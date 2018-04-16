County Championship: David Wiese hits century as Sussex draw with Warwickshire

Olly Stone last took six wickets for an England Under-19s side containing future Bears team-mate Dom Sibley in South Africa in February 2013

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Edgbaston (day four): Warwickshire 299: Ambrose 81, Bell 70; Wiese 4-50 & 87-3: Sibley 42* Sussex 374: Wiese 106, Brown 91, Burgess 48; Stone 8-80, Barker 2-99 Warwickshire (10 pts) drew with Sussex (12 pts) Scorecard

Sussex's South African all-rounder David Wiese made the first County Championship century of the summer.

But that was the only final-day high spot at Edgbaston as Warwickshire's rain-ruined home game with Sussex petered out into a draw.

Any hopes of a home win ended when, from their overnight 194-6, Wiese (106) and Ben Brown (91) shared a 155-run stand to help Sussex reach 374.

But Dom Sibley reached 42 before a draw was agreed with the Bears on 87-3.

That was after Sussex's Indian Test star Ishant Sharma, on his debut, had bagged the wickets of England duo Ian Bell and Jonathan Trott in a pacy spell from the Pavilion End.

Earlier, Olly Stone had taken two more Sussex wickets to improve his already career-best figures to 8-80 on his home Championship debut, including Wiese, just 14 balls after he had completed his first century in England.

Although frustrated by the loss of 150 overs because of rain in the match, it meant a happy start to the summer for the England prospect after his lost year spent recovering from a career-threatening knee injury, incurred prior to his move to Edgbaston from Northamptonshire.

Sussex captain Brown also shone, with an assured 91 in his first innings as county captain against a Warwickshire attack which, Stone apart, looked understandably rusty, having not had a single full day in the field as eight of the nine days in their pre-season schedule were lost to rain.

Warwickshire captain Jeetan Patel:

"It was a good game for us with lots of positives. Ian Bell and Tim Ambrose batted really well and Olly Stone bowled superbly for his eight wickets, supported by some great catching behind the wicket.

"The other bowlers got some much-needed overs in their legs. It's fair to say that, as a group, the guys are rusty because of all the wet weather around in pre-season but there were some really good signs here.

"Adam Hose and Dom Sibley saw it out well for us at the end. It was great for them to get some crease-time in a game situation."

Sussex captain Ben Brown:

"To start off the season against a very good side like Warwickshire and not just go toe-to-toe but turn the game in our favour and end up pushing for an unlikely win is something we can take a huge amount from.

"David Wiese's innings was superb. I was just about ready to tell the lads how hard it was to score out there and how turgid I was finding it and he just came out and timed the ball from the off.

"He batted with so much power and picked his shots really well and to score his first 100 in the Championship in England will be a huge moment for him. Conditions over here are very different. That will be a monkey off his back."