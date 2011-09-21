Britain's Bradley Wiggins at the World Road Championships in Copenhagen and says it was an "honour" to stand alongside Tony Martin and Fabian Cancellara on the podium.

Triple Olympic champion on the track, he says the medal has completed his transition to road rider.

Wiggins finished the 46.3km course in 54 minutes 59.68 seconds, one minute 15.83 secs behind German Martin, and just 4.76 secs ahead of defending champion Cancellara, who slipped on a corner.