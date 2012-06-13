Andy Schleck misses the Tour de France with a broken pelvis

Andy Schleck injured his pelvis in the Dauphine time trial

Former Tour de France winner Andy Schleck is out of this year's race, saying he has no chance of being fit in time for the 30 June start.

The RadioShack-Nissan rider, 27, fractured his pelvis in a crash during the Criterium du Dauphine last week.

"I'm not going to be in [the Tour]," Schleck said. "I will need to be back to 100% before I can [resume] riding."

Schleck, from Luxembourg, still hopes to be fit for London 2012 and the Vuelta (Tour of Spain) in August.

Scans following the accident on 7 June revealed the fracture.

He added: "Yesterday, I tried going riding for an hour in the rain but I realised straight away that it would be impossible.

"When I abandoned the Dauphine I was in pain, but that was even worse. After that, I knew that I could not go to the Tour."

Schleck, who has finished the Tour as runner-up three times, was awarded the 2010 title following the disqualification of Spain's Alberto Contador for doping offences.

This will be the first time Schleck, a major rival of Britain's Bradley Wiggins, has missed the race since making his debut in 2008 with CSC.