Report: Sagan wins opening stage

BBC Sport's Matt Slater reviews the opening stage of the Tour de France, from Liege to Seraing in Belgium.

Debutant Peter Sagan won the opening stage after a three-man sprint with yellow-jersey holder Fabian Cancellara and Team Sky's Edvald Boasson Hagen.

Cancellara retains the race lead, seven seconds ahead of Bradley Wiggins, but Team Sky team principal Dave Brailsford said he was happy with the importance of the Briton. "It was important Brad didn't lose any time," said Brailsford.

