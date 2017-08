Team Sky's head coach Shane Sutton says it is "all looking good" for Bradley Wiggins to win this year's Tour de France.

Sky rider Wiggins currently leads the standings by just over two minutes after 12 stages, and is aiming to become the first Briton to win the race.

Sutton believes it will "take a good man to beat" Wiggins, and says the 32-year-old has done everything right to ensure he can clinch victory.