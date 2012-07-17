Bradley Wiggins: I'll help Froome win the Tour de France in future

Chris Froome and Bradley Wiggins

Tour de France leader Bradley Wiggins has promised to support Chris Froome's attempts to win the famous race.

Wiggins leads Sky team-mate Froome, who is second, by two minutes and five seconds with five stages remaining.

There has been speculation that Froome, 27, may feel he has to leave Sky to win the Tour but Wiggins insists he will aid his team-mate in the future.

Stages remaining Tuesday: Rest day

Rest day Wednesday's stage 16: Four big mountains in the Pyrenees that could play a big part in deciding the winner

Four big mountains in the Pyrenees that could play a big part in deciding the winner Thursday's stage 17: Final mountain stage and a summit finish

Final mountain stage and a summit finish Friday's stage 18: Bunch sprint expected at end of 223km ride

Bunch sprint expected at end of 223km ride Saturday's stage 19: 53.5km individual time trial. If any rivals take time off Wiggins in the mountains, this is his chance to get it back

53.5km individual time trial. If any rivals take time off Wiggins in the mountains, this is his chance to get it back Sunday's stage 20: A procession for the man in yellow. Mark Cavendish chasing a fourth successive final stage win on the Champs-Elysees

"He will win this race one day and I will be there to support him do that," Wiggins, 32, said.

"The guy is capable of winning the Tour otherwise he wouldn't be second overall in the Tour de France.

"What we do well is that we are a close group and we have been all year. That's why we're in this position now. We've gone out there each day and proved on the road that there isn't a problem."

Wiggins, who could become the first Briton to win the Tour de France in Paris on Sunday, has also insisted he will stay with Team Sky until he retires.

He also maintains he would have no problem with taking a support role in future races.

Wiggins added: "I'm part of this team and I always want to be part of this team until the end of my career and it is about the team being successful.

"I want to be part of a successful team and next year, whoever the leader of that line-up may be, I'll be there and, as I said at the start of this year, I was the one that was given the role to lead the team at this year's Tour de France and I took it on, I took the responsibility, and I've lived up to the expectations so far."