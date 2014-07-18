BBC Sport - Tour de France 2014: Tiernan-Locke ban 'worse' for GB riders
Former GB cyclist and BBC Sport commentator Rob Hayles says Jonathan Tiernan-Locke's two-year doping ban feels worse because he's British.
Tiernan-Locke has also been stripped of his 2012 Tour of Britain title for an anti-doping violation.
The International Cycling Union (UCI) imposed the suspension after finding discrepancies in the 29-year-old's biological passport.