Tiernan-Locke ban 'worse' for GB riders

Former GB cyclist and BBC Sport commentator Rob Hayles says Jonathan Tiernan-Locke's two-year doping ban feels worse because he's British.

Tiernan-Locke has also been stripped of his 2012 Tour of Britain title for an anti-doping violation.

The International Cycling Union (UCI) imposed the suspension after finding discrepancies in the 29-year-old's biological passport.

