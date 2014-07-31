BBC Sport - Glasgow 2014: Sean Downey prepares for Commonwealth road race bid

Downey prepares for Glasgow road race bid

  • From the section Cycling

Northern Ireland cyclist Sean Downey puts in some extra training in Dromore ahead of Sunday's road race at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Downey swapped the buzz of the athletes' village for a delayed arrival at the Games, believing it will boost his chances of success.

Sean was part of the team which won bronze in the team pursuit in Delhi four years ago.

His brother Mark is also now excelling in the sport, as BBC Sport NI's Nikki Gregg reports.

Top videos

Video

Downey prepares for Glasgow road race bid

  • From the section Cycling
Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

PM welcomes World Cup winners & runners-up

Video

Beckham £1bn; Giggs £2bn - Keane on transfer fees

Video

Dembele's Barca keepy-uppy nightmare

Video

Can Gary Cahill & David Luiz guess their team-mates' tweets?

Video

British NFL star Watson proposes mid-game

Video

Doddie Weir focuses on tackling MND

  • From the section News

Top Stories