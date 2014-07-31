Northern Ireland cyclist Sean Downey puts in some extra training in Dromore ahead of Sunday's road race at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Downey swapped the buzz of the athletes' village for a delayed arrival at the Games, believing it will boost his chances of success.

Sean was part of the team which won bronze in the team pursuit in Delhi four years ago.

His brother Mark is also now excelling in the sport, as BBC Sport NI's Nikki Gregg reports.