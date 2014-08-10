London-Surrey Classic: Adam Blythe beats Ben Swift to win race

Adam Blythe beats Ben Swift at London-Surrey Classic

Adam Blythe held off fellow Briton Ben Swift in a sprint finish to win the London-Surrey Classic.

NFTO rider Blythe, from Sheffield, broke from a leading group of five in the final 300 metres as Rotherham's Swift, of Team Sky, was second.

France's Julian Alaphilippe was third in the 200km race, which began at the Olympic Park and finished at The Mall.

"I've grown up with Ben, so it was nice that two friends crossed together at the end," Blythe said.

"I'm just so happy that I've won. I couldn't be more thrilled."

Former road world champion Philippe Gilbert, of Belgium, was fourth, while Blythe's NTFO team-mate - and fellow Yorkshireman - Russell Downing was 10th.

Olympic time trial champion Sir Bradley Wiggins, a Team Sky colleague of Swift, finished further back.

Wiggins, 34, was making only his second competitive appearance in London since the 2012 Olympics.