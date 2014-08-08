Women's Grand Prix: Laura Trott 'powered by jam sandwiches'
Olympic and Commonwealth champion Laura Trott has revealed her secret weapon in the defence of her RideLondon Women's Grand Prix title - jam sandwiches.
Trott takes on fellow Glasgow gold medallist Lizzie Armitstead and world road race champion Marianne Vos.
An 80-strong field will battle it out on Saturday in a 45-minute race around a 1.3-mile circuit finishing on The Mall.
Trott, 22, said: "Eating a jam sandwich makes me happy. Mum will bring them."
Revealing the reasons behind her novel energy supply, she added: "We have some really nice flavours with the energy bars, but they get a bit boring after a while.
"It's a bit of a sugar boost as well with the jam."
Trott added Commonwealth Games gold to her double London Olympic titles, shrugging off a kidney infection to beat Wales' Elinor Barker in the Glasgow points race.
She was also part of the England team that helped Armitstead win the women's road race.
Trott added: "I'm back to full health. The Commonwealth Games went really well after the illness so I'm not too bothered about it.
"Helping Lizzie last Sunday was tough. It's just completely different - you have very limited endurance. The points race was about 40 minutes whereas the road race was nearly three hours.
"I'm really excited about defending my title on Saturday. It's a road race and I'm not the best at them, but I'll go out and give it my best shot."
Trott will also join riders tackling Sunday's RideLondon-Surrey 100, hoping to finish this year's long-distance event after dropping out on the course 12 months ago.
She will ride alongside her dad, Adrian, and added: "I am quite nervous. I know what my dad's like - he'll be pushing for a good time.
"I know he wants to go under five hours, which I am slightly concerned about. I'll give it a good shot."
Saturday's race will be broadcast live on BBC Two from 17:00 BST.