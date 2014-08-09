BBC Sport - Giorgia Bronzini sprints to RideLondon Grand Prix victory

Bronzini out-sprints Vos in London

Wiggle Honda's Giorgia Bronzini beats world champion Marianne Vos in a thrilling sprint finish to win the RideLondon Women's Grand Prix.

The Italian locked onto pre-race favourite Vos' wheel during in the final sprint on The Mall, before overhauling her in the closing metres to take the victory.

New Commonwealth road race champion Lizzie Armistead finished in third place, just ahead of fellow British riders Eileen Roe, Laura Trott and Hannah Barnes.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Bronzini out-sprints Vos in London

Video

Bizarre unveilings, huge fees & mysterious absences...

Video

Will Man City go higher than £50m to get Sanchez?

Audio

Gayle: I want to play Test cricket again before I retire

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

PM welcomes World Cup winners & runners-up

Video

Watson v Monye - the current and former England flyers finally race

Video

NI boss O'Neill happy with San Marino preparations

Video

Beckham £1bn; Giggs £2bn - Keane on transfer fees

Top Stories