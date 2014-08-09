Wiggle Honda's Giorgia Bronzini beats world champion Marianne Vos in a thrilling sprint finish to win the RideLondon Women's Grand Prix.

The Italian locked onto pre-race favourite Vos' wheel during in the final sprint on The Mall, before overhauling her in the closing metres to take the victory.

New Commonwealth road race champion Lizzie Armistead finished in third place, just ahead of fellow British riders Eileen Roe, Laura Trott and Hannah Barnes.

