Adam Blythe beats fellow Briton Ben Swift in a sprint finish to clinch the London-Surrey Classic title.

NFTO rider Blythe, from Sheffield, broke from a leading group of five in the final 300 metres as Rotherham's Swift, of Team Sky, was second.

France's Julian Alaphilippe was third in the 200km race, which began at the Olympic Park and finished at The Mall.

