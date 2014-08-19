London 2012 Olympic velodrome to host UCI Track World Cup

The London 2012 Olympic velodrome is now part of the Lee Valley VeloPark in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Stratford

London's 2012 Olympic velodrome will host the second round of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in December.

Great Britain's riders won nine Olympic medals, seven golds, at the velodrome in 2012, which is now part of the Lee Valley VeloPark in Stratford.

The event will run from 5 to 7 December - the first World Cup to be held at the velodrome since the Olympics.

"It's a venue that will hold special memories for many of our cyclists," said British Cycling's Jonny Clay.

"For our emerging athletes, we hope that their first World Cup at the Lee Valley VeloPark will prove to be the start of a successful journey towards the Rio 2016 Olympic Games."

The VeloPark will also