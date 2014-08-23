Mountain bike rider Annefleur Kalvenhaar dies after crash

Kalvenhaar crashed on Friday during the UCI World Cup event in the French Alps

Dutch mountain-bike rider Annefleur Kalvenhaar has died from injuries in a fall during the qualifying rounds of the UCI World Cup in the French Alps.

The 20-year-old died on Saturday after being admitted to the intensive care unit at a nearby Grenoble hospital.

She crashed on Friday during the elimination rounds for the cross-country event in the resort of Meribel.

"I'm devastated that cycling has lost one of its members at such a young age," said UCI president Brian Cookson.

"Our deepest thoughts are with her family and friends.''