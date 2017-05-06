Giro d'Italia 2017: Geraint Thomas in touch after 'frantic finish' in stage two

Andre Greipel proved fastest on day two of the Giro d'Italia

Team Sky's Geraint Thomas remains in contention after day two of the Giro d'Italia, finishing in the chasing pack behind stage winner Andre Greipel.

Germany's Greipel (Lotto Soudal) proved fastest from a bunch sprint to claim victory in the second stage of the 100th edition of the Giro and take possession of the leader's pink jersey.

His bonus-point finish saw him pass overnight leader Lukas Postlberger.

Welshman Thomas is now in 11th place overall before stage three on Sunday.

He is 14 seconds behind Greipel.

"It was a frantic finale again," Thomas told BBC Sport after the 221km stage from Olbia to Tortoli in Sardinia. "The last 50km flew by with the descent and then the crazy last 10km on the flat.

"The boys looked after me really well, same as yesterday. I went into that last corner in the top 10 or 15 and just stayed in that position all the way to the line.

"I think it will be quite a tough stage tomorrow. The forecast is for 40km/h winds so it could be a short, fast and intense day."

It was Greipel's seventh overall stage success in the Giro, which ends in Milan on 28 May.

"It was not an easy day, six hours on the bike. I owe it to my team-mates, who worked hard all day," said Greipel, who is leading a Grand Tour for the first time in his career.

Stage three sees a flat 148km route from Tortoli to the Sardinian capital of Cagliari.

Stage two result:

1. Andre Greipel (Ger/Lotto) 6hrs 5mins 20secs

2. Roberto Ferrari (Ita/Team Emirates) same time

3. Jasper Stuyven (Bel/Trek)

4. Fernando Gaviria (Col/Quick-Step)

5. Kristian Sbaragli (Ita/Dimension Data)

6. Enrico Battaglin (Ita/LottoNL)

7. Ryan Gibbons (SA/Dimension Data)

8. Geraint Thomas (GB/Team Sky)

9. Caleb Ewan (Aus/Orica)

10. Valerio Conti (Ita/Team Emirates)

Overall standings

1. Andre Greipel (Ger/Lotto) 11hrs 18mins 39secs

2. Lukas Postlberger (Aust/BORA) +4secs

3. Caleb Ewan (Aus/Orica) +8secs

4. Roberto Ferrari (Ita/UAE Team Emirates) same time

5. Jasper Stuyven (Bel/Trek) +10secs

6. Pavel Brutt (Rus/Gazprom) +12secs

7. Kristian Sbaragli (Ita/Dimension Data) +14secs

8. Ryan Gibbons (SA/Dimension Data) same time

9. Fernando Gaviria (Col/Quick-Step)

10. Enrico Battaglin (Ita/LottoNL)

11. Geraint Thomas (GB/Team Sky)