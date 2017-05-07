Giro d'Italia: Fernando Gaviria takes overall lead after winning stage three

The peloton rides during the picturesque third stage of the 100th Giro d'Italia,

Columbian Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step) won stage three and took the leader's jersey in a dramatic third day of the Giro d'Italia.

Team Sky's Geraint Thomas remains in contention in 11th place overall, 23 seconds behind the leader.

Germany's Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal), who had won the previous stage and held the overall lead, finished in 10th.

The racers had to contend with strong crosswinds throughout the third and final stage on Sardinia.

Gaviria and his team-mates caused a split in the peloton with 10km to race, and powered over the line in triumph at the end of the 148km ride from Tortoli to Cagliari.

All of the main contenders for leader's pink jersey are well placed in the standings before Monday's rest day and Tuesday's ascent of Mount Etna.

Thomas felt he was in a good position after the opening three stages as the race moves towards Etna.

"We've stayed out of troubled and missed mishaps. The legs are feeling all right but we'll see on Tuesday up Etna what they're really like. That will be interesting," he said.

"I think everyone is going to be testing each other (during stage four). I don't know the climb but I heard it could be windy up there. It could be a bit stop-start. We'll see how it goes."

Stage three result:

1. Fernando Gaviria (Col/Quick-Step) 3hrs 26mins 33secs

2. Ruediger Selig (Ger/BORA) Same time

3. Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita/Trek)

4. Nathan Haas (Aus/Dimension Data)

5. Maximiliano Richeze (Arg/Quick-Step)

6. Kanstantsin Siutsou (Bel/Bahrain) +3secs

7. Bob Jungels (Lux/Quick-Step)

8. Caleb Ewan (Aus/Orica) +13secs

9. Sacha Modolo (Ita/UAE Team Emirates)

10. Andre Greipel (Ger/Lotto)

Overall classification after stage three

1. Fernando Gaviria (Col/Quick-Step) 14hrs 45mins 16secs

2. Andre Greipel (Ger/Lotto) +9secs

3. Lukas Poestlberger (Aus/BORA) +13secs

4. Bob Jungels (Lux/Quick-Step) Same time

5. Kanstantsin Siutsou (Bel/Bahrain)

6. Caleb Ewan (Aus/Orica) +17secs

7. Roberto Ferrari (Ita/UAE Team Emirates) Same time

8. Ryan Gibbons (SA/Dimension Data) +23secs

9. Enrico Battaglin (Ita/LottoNL) Same time

10. Sacha Modolo (Ita/Team Emirates)

11. Geraint Thomas (GB/Team Sky)