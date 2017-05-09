Chris Froome: Team Sky rider 'rammed on purpose' by car in France

Froome defended his Tour de France title by winning the 2016 race

Three-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome has claimed he was "rammed" by a car driver while out training in southern France.

The 31-year-old Briton, who rides for Team Sky, posted a picture on Twitter of his damaged bike but said he was not hurt.

"Just got rammed on purpose by an impatient driver who followed me onto the pavement!" he wrote.

"Thankfully I'm okay. Bike totalled. Driver kept going!"

