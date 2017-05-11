Giro d'Italia 2017: Silvan Dillier pips Jasper Stuyven to stage victory

Dillier, 26, had never previously won a stage at one of cycling's Grand Tours

Silvan Dillier pipped Jasper Stuyven to victory as Luxembourg's Bob Jungels retained the overall lead after stage six of the Giro d'Italia.

Swiss BMC rider Dillier and Belgium's Stuyven, of Trek-Segafredo, were part of a five-man group that broke away on the 217km ride to Terme Luigiane.

Dillier just had enough to edge his rival in a punchy uphill finish.

Team Sky Welsh rider Geraint Thomas stayed second overall - six seconds behind Jungels - with Adam Yates third.

Orica-Scott rider Yates is 10 seconds behind Quick-Step's Jungels, on the same time as favourites Nairo Quintana and Vincenzo Nibali, who also finished safely in the main bunch on Thursday.

Friday's stage is a 224km ride from Castrovillari to Alberobello that features one fourth-category climb.

Stage six result

1. Silvan Dillier (Swi/BMC) 4hrs 58mins 1sec

2. Jasper Stuyven (Bel/Trek) Same time

3. Lukas Postlberger (Aut/BORA)

4. Simone Andreetta (Ita/Bardiani Valvole)

5. Michael Woods (Can/Cannondale) +39secs

6. Adam Yates (GB/Orica) Same time

7. Wilco Kelderman (Ned/ Sunweb)

8. Bob Jungels (Lux/Quick-Step)

9. Bauke Mollema (Ned/Trek)

10. Geraint Thomas (GB/Team Sky)

Overall classification after stage six

1. Bob Jungels (Lux/Quick-Step) 28hrs 20mins 47secs

2. Geraint Thomas (GB/Team Sky) +6secs

3. Adam Yates (GB/Orica) +10secs

4. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita/Bahrain) Same time

5. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita/AG2R)

6. Nairo Quintana (Col/Movistar)

7. Tom Dumoulin (Ned/Sunweb)

8. Bauke Mollema (Ned/Trek)

9. Tejay van Garderen (US/BMC)

10. Andrey Amador (Crc/ Movistar)