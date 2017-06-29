UCI BMX World Championships: Liam Phillips withdraws from GB squad

Liam Phillips crashed out of the Rio Olympics last August

Britain's Liam Phillips has withdrawn from July's UCI BMX World Championships in the USA after failing to recover from a wrist injury.

The 28-year-old, injured in a crash in February, has been replaced in the British squad by Olympic podium programme rider Tre Whyte.

Last year, the 2013 world champion withdrew from the quarter-finals at the Rio Olympics after a heavy fall.

He said: "This has been a massive blow both physically and mentally."

Phillips, a two-time Olympian and twice a BMX Supercross World Cup series winner, added: "After the disappointment of Rio, I took some time off and got back to work with only one real objective: try to win the World Championships and wear the rainbow jersey again.

"My long term health is of the upmost importance and I'll continue working hard to ensure these injuries keep me off the bike for the shortest time possible."

The World Championships are from 25-29 July in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Grant White, British Cycling's podium BMX coach, said: "It's disappointing for Liam that he has had to withdraw from these World Championships because of injury, but his health needs to be his priority.

"Tre now has an opportunity to race again at World Championship level and he is working hard to ensure he takes maximum advantage of this opportunity in Rock Hill."