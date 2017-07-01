Tour de France 2017: Geraint Thomas wins opening stage, Chris Froome sixth

Geraint Thomas claimed his first Tour de France yellow jersey with victory on stage one

Britain's Geraint Thomas won his first Grand Tour stage with victory in the opening 14km time trial of the 2017 Tour de France in Dusseldorf, Germany.

The Team Sky rider clocked 16 minutes four seconds to take the yellow jersey, with team-mate and defending champion Chris Froome 12 seconds back in sixth.

Swiss Stefan Kung (BMC Racing) was second with Belarusian Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) third in wet conditions.

Movistar's Alejandro Valverde is out of the race after crashing into a barrier.

Sunday's 203.5km second stage goes from Dusseldorf to Liege, Belgium.

"It's an amazing feeling, it's great to get that win," Welshman Thomas, 31, told ITV.

"I've got a tendency to go out too hard but I am getting old now and learning my lessons - it couldn't have gone any better."

Pre-race favourite Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) was faster than Thomas at the halfway point but the German faded to finish eight seconds behind in fourth.

