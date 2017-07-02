Tour de France 2017: Marcel Kittel wins sprint finish with Mark Cavendish fourth

From the section

Germany's Marcel Kittel won a sprint finish to take the second stage of the Tour de France as Britain's Geraint Thomas retained the yellow jersey.

Defending champion Chris Froome crashed in the wet conditions, 30km from the finish, but resumed and finished the stage in 37th place.

Mark Cavendish, who is chasing Eddy Merckx's record 34 stage wins, was fourth with Ben Swift in seventh.

Thomas, who was 35th, leads Swiss rider Stefan Kung by five seconds.

