Giro Rosa: GB's Hannah Barnes outsprints rivals to win stage three in Italy

Hannah Barnes earned her first Women's World Tour stage victory

Great Britain's Hannah Barnes won stage three of the Giro Rosa on Sunday - her first Women's World Tour stage victory.

Barnes, 24, who rides for Canyon-SRAM, outsprinted Lotta Lepisto (Cervelo-Bigla) and Kirsten Wild (Cylance) to win the 100km stage from San Fior to San Vendemiano in Italy.

Dutch rider Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans), the 2016 Olympic road race gold medallist, leads the general classification.

The 10-stage race ends on 9 July.

The Giro Rosa is the only grand tour race left on the women's circuit after the Tour de France Feminin was cancelled.

Barnes was among a group of eight riders, including Van der Breggen and defending champion Megan Guarnier, to split the peloton over the top of the climb at Muro Ca' del Poggio.

Elena Cecchini attacked but was caught by the group and Barnes proved strongest in the sprint for the line.

Barnes was ruled out of competition for eight months after breaking her ankle in August 2015 at the USA Pro Challenge and Sunday's triumph is her first following her lengthy recovery.