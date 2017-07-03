Tour de France 2017: Peter Sagan wins stage three as Geraint Thomas retains overall lead

Peter Sagan is now fourth overall

World champion Peter Sagan won stage three of the Tour de France in a sprint finish as Britain's Geraint Thomas retained the yellow jersey.

Slovak Sagan, 27, was strongest in the final 500m and, despite unclipping his foot from the pedal, crossed first ahead of Australian Michael Matthews.

Thomas was among the challengers at the end, finishing two seconds back.

His fellow Team Sky rider and defending champion Chris Froome claimed the same time to move to second overall.

