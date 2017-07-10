Tour de France 2017: Geraint Thomas has 'used jersey for sale'

Thomas (right) was a key helper for race leader Chris Froome

Britain's Geraint Thomas has joked that he has a jersey for sale "not in 100% condition" following the horrific crash that ended his Tour de France.

The 31-year-old Welshman was second overall when he broke his collarbone in a crash on the damp descent of the Col de la Biche during stage nine.

He also crashed out of the Giro d'Italia in stage nine in May.

Writing on Instagram he said: "Jersey for sale... Only worn once, slight signs of use. Might need a wash."