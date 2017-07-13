Tour de France 2017: Froome cracks as Bardet wins stage 12

Stage winner Romain Bardet is third in the general classification

Britain's Chris Froome lost the leader's yellow jersey to Fabio Aru as France's Romain Bardet won stage 12 of the Tour de France in Peyragudes.

The Team Sky rider cracked on the brutal uphill finish, finishing seventh, and Italy's Aru pounced to take the race lead by just six seconds.

Bardet climbed to victory on the 214.5km stage to move third overall.

Colombia's Rigoberto Uran was second on the stage, followed by Aru and Froome's Team Sky team-mate Mikel Landa.

British champion Steve Cummings made a long solo break on the 50th anniversary of the death of compatriot Tom Simpson but was caught inside the final 10km on the penultimate climb.

Froome falters despite Sky's efforts

For the majority of this first day in the Pyrenees - the second longest stage of this year's Tour - Team Sky successfully employed their familiar tactic of sitting at the front of the the peloton, keeping the pace just high enough to neutralise attacks by Froome's rivals.

All seven of Froome's remaining team-mates were still in place at the foot of the highest climb of the day - the 'hors categorie' Port de Bales - before Landa and fellow Spaniard Mikel Nieve took their leader over the top of the penultimate climb of the Col de Peyresourde.

As the leading group of favourites raced down a brief descent towards the summit finish in Peyragudes, it looked to be a procession to yet another yellow jersey for Froome.

However, an attack from New Zealand's George Bennett in the final kilometre forced the group to stop marking each other and respond.

Landa reeled in Bennett but Aru kicked again, distancing Froome as Uran and Bardet bridged the gap before the Frenchman found enough power to haul himself up a section with a gradient of 16% and roll over the line.

Uran and Aru followed two seconds later but Froome was still struggling in visible pain behind, eventually losing 22 seconds to stage-winner Bardet and with it the yellow jersey to Aru.

Whether Froome's style simply did not suit the punchy 2.4km final climb, or there are issues with his form this year, remains to be seen.

Regardless, his rivals will have gained confidence that the rider who has dominated the previous two Tours is fallible.

Stage 12 result:

1. Romain Bardet (Fra/AG2R) 5hrs 49mins 38secs

2. Rigoberto Uran (Col/Cannondale) +2sec

3. Fabio Aru (Ita/Astana) Same time

4. Mikel Landa (GB/Sky) +5secs

5. Louis Meintjes (SA/Team UAE Emirates) +7secs

6. Dan Martin (Ire/Quick-Step) +13secs

7. Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) +22secs

8. George Bennett (NZ/LottoNL-Jumbo) +27secs

9. Simon Yates (GB/Orica) Same time

10. Mikel Nieve (Spa/Team Sky) +1min 28secs

General classification after stage 12:

1. Fabio Aru (Ita/Astana) 52hrs 51minutes 49secs

2. Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) +6secs

3. Romain Bardet (Fra/AG2R) +25secs

4. Rigoberto Uran (Col/Cannondale) +35secs

5. Dan Martin (Ire/Quick-Step) +1min 41secs

6. Simon Yates (GB/Orica) +2min 13secs

7. Mikel Landa (Spa/Team Sky) +2min 55secs

8. Nairo Quintana (Col/Movistar) +4min 01sec

9. George Bennett (NZ/LottoNL-Jumbo) +4min 04secs

10. Louis Meintjes (SA/Team UAE Emirates) +4min 51secs

