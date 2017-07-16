Tour de France 2017: Froome retains yellow jersey as Mollema wins stage 15

Froome finished 28th in an eventful 15th stage on Sunday

Britain's defending champion Chris Froome overcame mechanical issues to retain his 18-second lead after stage 15 of the Tour de France.

Froome, who reclaimed the yellow jersey on Saturday, maintained his advantage over Italy's Fabio Aru.

Trek-Segafredo rider Bauke Mollema won Sunday's 189.5km stage from Laissac-Severac l'Eglise to Le Puy-en-Velay.

After Monday's final rest day, there will be six further stages, with the race finishing in Paris on 23 July.

Dutchman Mollema attacked from the remnants on the breakaway in the closing stages to secure his first career Tour win.

Froome, winner of the race in three of the last four years, overcame some difficult challenges.

The 32-year-old was booed by some vociferous spectators who were extremely close to the action and also needed a wheel change when the race was approaching the Col de Peyra Taillade.

It lost him almost a minute but he spent the next eight kilometres chasing his way back to the group of main contenders.

Frenchman Romain Bardet is a further five seconds down in third place overall.

Stage 15 result:

1. Bauke Mollema (Ned/Trek-Segafredo) 4hrs 41mins 47secs

2. Diego Ulissi (Ita/UAE Team Emirates) +19secs

3. Tony Gallopin (Fra/Lotto-Soudal) Same Time

4. Primoz Roglic (Svn/LottoNL-Jumbo) Same Time

5. Warren Barguil (Fra/Team Sunweb) +23secs

6. Nicolas Roche (Ire/BMC) +1min 00secs

7. Lilian Calmejane (Fra/Direct Energie) +1min 04secs

8. Jan Bakelants (Bel/AG2R La Mondiale) Same Time

9. Thibaut Pinot (Fra/FDJ) Same Time

10. Serge Pauwels (Bel/Team Dimension Data) Same Time

General classification after stage 15:

1. Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) 64hrs 40mins 21secs

2. Fabio Aru (Ita/Astana) +18secs

3. Romain Bardet (Fra/AG2R La Mondiale) +23secs

4. Rigoberto Uran (Col/Cannondale-Drapac) +29secs

5. Daniel Martin (Ire/Quick-Step Floors) +1min 12secs

6. Mikel Landa (Spa/Team Sky)+1min 17secs

7. Simon Yates (GB/Orica-Scott) +2mins 02secs

8. Louis Meintjes (SA/UAE Team Emirates) +5mins 09secs

9. Alberto Contador (Spa/Trek-Segafredo) +5mins 37secs

10. Damiano Caruso (Ita/BMC) +6mins 05secs