Tour de France 2017: Chris Froome retains lead Michael Matthews wins stage

Matthews held off Edvald Boasson Hagen (r) to win his second stage of this year's Tour

Michael Matthews won his second stage of the Tour de France with victory on stage 16, as Britain's Chris Froome retained the leader's yellow jersey.

The 165km stage came alive at the end as crosswinds split the peloton before Matthews held off Edvald Boasson Hagen.

Froome leads by 18 seconds over Italy's Fabio Aru and 23 seconds over France's Romain Bardet with five stages to go.

Marcel Kittel was dropped early on a bad day for his Quick-Step team after Dan Martin lost time on the leaders.

The German sprinter was looking for his sixth stage win but Matthews' Sunweb team pulled hard to distance him, with the Australian also winning the intermediate sprint to move 29 points behind Kittel in the green jersey points classification.

Ireland's Martin was caught behind a split on the run-in to Romans-sur-Isere and dropped to seventh overall as Britain's Simon Yates moved up to sixth and extended his lead in the best young rider's white jersey competition.

More to follow

Stage 16 result:

1. Michael Matthews (Aus/Sunweb) 3hrs 38mins 15secs

2. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor/Dimension Data) Same time

3. John Degenkolb (Ger/Trek-Segafredo)

4. Greg van Avermaet (Bel/BMC)

5. Christophe Laporte (Fra/Cofidis)

6. Jens Keukeleire (Bel/Orica)

7. Tony Gallopin (Fra/Lotto Soudal)

8. Tiesj Benoot (Bel/Lotto Soudal)

9. Maciej Bodnar (Pol/Bora)

10. Romain Hardy (Fra/Fortuneo-Oscaro)

General classification after stage 16:

1. Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) 68hrs 18mins 36secs

2. Fabio Aru (Ita/Astana) +18secs

3. Romain Bardet (Fra/AG2R) +23secs

4. Rigoberto Uran (Col/Cannondale-Drapac) +29secs

5. Mikel Landa (Spa/Team Sky) +1min 17secs

6. Simon Yates (GB/Orica) +2mins 02secs

7. Dan Martin (Ire/Quick-Step) +2mins 03secs

8. Louis Meintjes (SA/Team UAE Emirates) +6mins 00secs

9. Damiano Caruso (Ita/BMC) +6mins 05secs

10. Nairo Quintana (Col/Movistar) +6mins 16secs