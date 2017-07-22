Tour de France 2017: Chris Froome set to clinch fourth yellow jersey

Froome was the last to leave the Velodrome - starting his 22.5km time trial at 16:04 BST

Tour de France: 1-23 July

Chris Froome effectively clinched his fourth Tour de France title after finishing third on the penultimate stage of the race in Marseille.

Briton Froome finished six seconds behind stage winner Maciej Bodnar.

The 32-year-old took time out of all his major yellow jersey rivals on a 22.5km individual time trial.

The Team Sky rider will not have his lead attacked on Sunday's processional final stage into Paris and will win the race for the third successive year.

Earlier on Saturday, the women's race - La Course by Le Tour - was won by Dutch cyclist Annmiek van Vleuten.

In an unusual pursuit format, she managed to hold off a group of three riders that included Britain's Lizzie Deignan to ensure that she won both of the two stages of the race. Deignan outsprinted Italy's Elisa Longo Borghini to claim second.

Desperate battle for a podium spot

Froome might have extended his overnight lead from 23 to 54 seconds, but there was an almighty battle for the other two podium spots.

French favourite Romain Bardet trailed Froome by 23 seconds overnight and Colombian Rigoberto Uran by 29 seconds.

But Froome's Sky team-mate Mikel Landa had been in superb form during the Tour and, starting the time trial one minute 36 seconds behind the leader, went down the ramp knowing that a strong ride could see him claw his way into the top three.

Uran got a corner wrong as he prepared to enter the Stade de Velodrome at the end of his ride and Bardet was almost caught by Froome after attacking too hard on the climb up to Notre Dame de la Grande.

In the end, Bardet slipped to second, losing that spot to Uran, and clung onto a podium spot by the tightest of margins - finishing one second ahead of the unfortunate Landa.

TV pictures showed Bardet looking shattered and distraught after his ride but at least he held onto third.

Never in doubt for ice cool Froome

Froome had admitted prior to Saturday's time trial that the race was his to lose - and maintaining his lead never really looked in doubt as he executed a controlled ride that almost saw him catch Bardet, who had set off two minutes ahead of him.

Froome was booed by some of the patriotic home crowd as he made his way down the ramp, the last man to roll out of the Velodrome.

But by the time he reached the first time check at Palais du Pharo after 10.2km he was the second fastest, trailing team-mate Michal Kwiatkowski. That meant he had extended his lead over key general classification rivals Bardet and Uran, and it was obvious that barring an unforeseen problem victory would be his.

The only question would be whether he went on to win the stage - something that had eluded him in the race so far.

But he could not match the time of Bora-Hansgrohe rider Bodnar, who in the end finished one second ahead of Kwiatkowski to claim the most famous stage win of his career.

It means that Froome will become the seventh winner of the race not to have won a stage on their way to Paris.

Stage 20 result:

Maciej Bodnar (Pol/Bora-Hansgrohe) 28mins 15secs

Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol/Team Sky) +1sec

Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) +6secs

Tony Martin (Ger/Katusha-Alpecin) +14secs

Daryl Impey (SA/Orica-Scott) +20secs

Alberto Contador (Spa/Trek-Segafredo) +21secs

Nikias Arndt (Ger/Team Sunweb) +28secs

Rigoberto Uran (Col/Cannondale-Drapac) +31secs

Stefan Kung (Swi/BMC) +34secs

Sylvain Chavanel (Fra/Direct Energie) +37secs

General classification after stage 20:

Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) 83hrs 55mins 16secs

Rigoberto Uran (Col/Cannondale-Drapac) +54secs

Romain Bardet (Fra/AG2R La Mondiale) +2mins 20secs

Mikel Landa (Spa/Team Sky) +2mins 21secs

Fabio Aru (Ita/Astana) +3mins 05secs

Dan Martin (Ire/Quick-Step Floors) +4mins 42secs

Simon Yates (GB/Orica-Scott) +6mins 14secs

Louis Meintjes (SA/Team UAE Emirates) +8mins 20secs

Alberto Contador (Spa/Trek-Segafredo) +8mins 49secs

Warren Barguil (Fra/Team Sunweb) +9mins 25secs

