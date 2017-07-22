La Course 2017: Lizzie Deignan second as Annemiek Van Vleuten wins

Annemiek van Vleuten held off the chasers to win the two-day La Course by the Tour de France as Britain's Lizzie Deignan sprinted to finish second.

The Dutch rider set off 43 seconds ahead of Deignan on the 22.5km course in Marseille, having won Thursday's first stage by that margin.

Deignan chose to wait for Boels-Dolmans team-mate Megan Guarnier and Italian champion Elisa Longo Borghini.

But Van Vleuten proved too strong, winning by one minute 50 seconds.

Behind, Deignan and Borghini dropped Guarnier on the climb, with the Briton taking the two-up sprint in Marseille's Stade Velodrome.

More to follow.