BBC Sport - Team Sky's Dave Brailsford says he let himself down following an exchange with a reporter
Brailsford: "I let myself down"
- From the section Cycling
Team Sky principal Dave Brailsford says he let himself down following "foul-mouthed exchange" with a reporter during the Tour de France.
Brailsford was speaking to 5 live Sport's OJ Borg about Team Sky's performance in the Tour de France.
"We're in battle mode, but I let myself down." said Brailsford.
"It wasn't very clever and I wouldn't want my daughter doing that."
This clip is originally from 5 live Sport, 22 July 2017.