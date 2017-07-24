Commonwealth Youth Games: Jimmy Bostock wins first Manx gold

Jimmy Bostock said it was "absolutely unreal" to win the first ever gold for the Isle of Man

Manx cyclist Jimmy Bostock has won the Isle of Man's first ever Commonwealth Youth Games gold medal in the Bahamas.

The teenager sprinted to victory in scorching temperatures to edge out Guernsey's Samuel Culverwell in the boys' road race on Sunday.

Tara Ferguson added a second medal for the Manx team by claiming silver in the girls' road race.

Bostock said: "It's absolutely unreal to win the first ever gold for the IOM at the Commonwealth Youth Games."

Will Draper claimed fifth in the boys' race and added: "Jimmy did a perfectly timed sprint from the original break of four.

"I had to go solo on the last lap before we got caught and held off the bunch for fifth. It was very hot."

Last week Bostock's brother Matty won a gold medal for Great Britain at the UEC Junior and Under-23 Track European Championships in Portugal in the team pursuit.

Ferguson delivered a fantastic sprint finish but was narrowly beaten by Scotland's Rhona Callander on the line.

Team Isle of Man's Steve Partington said it was a "proud day for all of us", while a spokesman for the Isle of Man team said it was a "truly amazing demonstration" by the three Manx cyclists.

The Commonwealth Games and Youth Games are the biggest international multi-sport events in which the Isle of Man is allowed to compete as an independent state.

More than 1,300 people, aged 14-18 from 71 countries, are competing in the Youth Games on the Caribbean archipelago.

The Isle of Man had won four medals at previous Commonwealth Youth Games, three of them in 2011 when it hosted the event.

Isle of Man's Commonwealth Youth Games medals

Gold

2017 in Bahamas - Jimmy Bostock - cycling (Road Race)

Silver

2017 in Bahamas - Tara Ferguson - cycling (Road Race)

2015 in Samoa - Mathew Rennie - boxing (64kg)

2011 in the Isle of Man - Grant Halsall - swimming (50m backstroke)

2011 in the Isle of Man - Grant Halsall - swimming (200m backstroke)

Bronze

2011 in the Isle of Man - Grant Halsall - swimming (100m backstroke)