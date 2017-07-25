European Road Championships: Anna Christian to represent GB in Denmark

Anna Christian was crowned U-23 national time-trial title champion in the Isle of Man

Isle of Man rider Anna Christian will represent Great Britain at the 2017 UEC European Road Championships in Denmark.

The British Under-23 time-trial champion will compete in her title-winning event and women's road race next month in Herning.

Mel Lowther, the Under-23 national road race champion, will also compete in both disciplines.

Alice Barnes, Ellie Dickinson, Lucy Shaw and Abi Van Twisk complete the road race line-up.

It will take place over a 62-mile (100.5km) course on 4 August, two days after Christian and Lowther compete in the 20-mile (31.5km) time trial event.

Head coach Iain Dyer said: "This will be the first time this group of riders has raced together as a team, so it presents a good development opportunity.

"In terms of the race, the course promises to be quick and flat, so we have options within the team depending on how the race unfolds.

"In the time trial event, the course is pan flat which should suit both Anna and Mel, so it will be good to see how they get on against international opposition."

Great Britain Cycling Team for UEC European Road Championships:

Alice Barnes (Road race)

Anna Christian (Road race and time trial)

Ellie Dickinson (Road race)

Mel Lowther (Road race and time trial)

Lucy Shaw (Road race)

Abi Van Twisk (Road race)