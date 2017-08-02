Team Sky's Peter Kennaugh signs for Peter Sagan's team Bora-Hansgrohe

Kennaugh won track gold at London 2012 before focusing fully on road racing

Two-time British road race champion Peter Kennaugh will leave Team Sky at the end of the season to join world champion Peter Sagan at Bora-Hansgrohe.

The 28-year-old Olympic gold medallist has decided to move on after several successful years at the British team.

"I wanted a change, some new motivation and a different experience," he said.

"I don't think I was getting stale but a fresh way of doing things will just keep me fresh. Maybe I was getting too relaxed. It's exciting times."

Kennaugh, from the Isle of Man, added: "At Sky sometimes it's more of a GC (general classification), conservative style of racing, and I've appreciated that but I'm going to team that has a different style."