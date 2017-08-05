Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup: Brit Tahnee Seagrave wins second race of season

Tahnee Seagrave won her first-ever race in Leogang in Austria in June

Britain's Tahnee Seagrave won her second Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup race of the season in Canada.

Having clinched her maiden win in Austria in June, the 22-year-old secured the penultimate race of the calendar at Mont-Sainte-Anne.

Seagrave stays third in the overall rankings, a place ahead of fellow Brit Rachel Atherton, the reigning World Cup champion, who finished fifth.

"It doesn't feel real yet, it's a lot better than my first," said Seagrave.

"It all comes down to the last race now and that's not happened since I've been competing."

France's Miriam Nicole finished second, 5.7 seconds behind Seagrave, to retain her World Cup lead with Australia's Tracey Hannah third.

Atherton was undefeated for 15 consecutive races until May when a crash during a practice run at Fort William in Scotland left her with a dislocated shoulder and unable to compete.

And in her third race back since the injury, she produced a sensational piece of handling to avoid yet another crash.

"I could hear the crowd gasping," she said. "There was a massive rock and I couldn't change my line. I thought 'I can't crash, I'll fall to pieces'."

The final races of the season takes place at Val di Sole in Italy from 26-27 August.

Standings from Mont-Saint-Anne

1. Tahnee Seagrave (GBR, Transition Bikes/FMD Factory Racing) 00:04:46.723

2. Myriam Nicole (FRA, Commencal/Vallnord)00:04:52.460

3. Hannah Tracey (AUS, Polygon UR) 00:04:58.779

4. Emilie Siegenthaler (SUI, Pivot Factory Racing) 00:04:59.476

5. Rachel Atherton (GBR, Trek Factory Racing) 00:04:59.549